undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Meet the Winners of the 2026 Leica Oskar Barnack Award and First-Ever Loba Women’s Grant
By Sara Barnes,5 days ago
Camera manufacturer Leica is the camera of choice for some of the world’s greatest photographers. The company not only creates the tools photographers need to succeed, but also recognizes photographers who illuminate nature and culture in authentic, unique ways. Since the 1980s, it has awarded the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) and, for the first time, the LOBA Women Grant. On October 8, 2026, it announced the award winners and the inaugural grant recipient. Photographer Damir Faizulin won the main Leica Oskar Barnack Award, while Laila AnnMarie Stevens earned the Newcomer Award. Valentina Sinis is the first LOBA Women Grant winner.