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Exclusive: U.S. Treasury Sanctions 46 Targets in Global Scam Network Crackdown
By Jasmyn Jordan,5 days ago
The Treasury Department announced Thursday that it is imposing sanctions on dozens of individuals and companies connected to international criminal operations accused of defrauding Americans through online scams, as the Trump administration moves to dismantle the financial networks supporting cyber-enabled fraud, money laundering, and human trafficking. The Treasury Department’s Office...