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Luke Rhodes' mic'd up at Salute to Service Flag Game
5 days ago
Long snapper and Salute to Service nominee Luke Rhodes is mic'd up for the annual Colts Community Salute to Service Flag Football game. Rhodes and teammates hype up flag football team members representing the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy. The Colts partnered with Eleven Sports Media to host the fourth annual event at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The flag football tournament took place on the team's indoor practice field, with the Marines earning a second-straight title.