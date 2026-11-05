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October 2026 Update from the Road
5 days ago
On October 1st, we finally made it to our party. It was our nomad friend Holly’s 50th birthday. Four nights and three days of celebrations ensued. On the first night, Holly’s friends and family converged at Indian Cove Campground in Joshua Tree National Park. The next day, we did a big hike to a cave and canyoneered through a slot canyon from our campsite, plus a field trip into the park. We skipped the tight crawl through the canyon and left it to the younger crowd. And we were so worn out from the hike in the heat of the day that we gave the trip into the park a miss too. That night there was a build-your-own hobo dinner with potatoes, onions, parsnips, and garlic. Everyone provided their own protein, and we provided corn with elote fixings for the whole crew. And of course, there were drinks, stories, and music.