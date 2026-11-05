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Haskell SGA Approves Club Applications, Reviews Constitution at First Meeting
By Madison Chesarek,5 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Haskell Indian Nations University’s newly elected Student Government Association members held its first meeting Oct. 20, approving about eight student club sanctioning applications while navigating parliamentary procedures and discussing the association’s future operations. Haskell President Alex Red Corn administered the oath of office to...