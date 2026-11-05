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Voters pass mobile home park rent protections in eight Maine communities
By Channa Steinmetz,5 days ago
Voters in eight Maine communities approved measures Tuesday to protect mobile home park residents from rising lot rents, marking a major victory for residents who have spent months organizing against escalating housing costs and corporate ownership. Every community with a measure on the ballot voted in favor of it, most by large margins.
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