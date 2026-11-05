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WRFH Students Produce Election Night Coverage
4 days ago
Pictured above are some of the students at Hillsdale College producing election coverage on the school’s WRFH-FM, Hillsdale, Michigan “Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM.” The students broadcast from the school’s Searle Center and invited students, faculty, and staff to join to watch election results roll in and listen to analysis. Station general manager Scot Bertram comments, “Students work incredibly hard to prepare for this quite unpredictable night. It’s a great team-building exercise and exposes our staff to all aspects of running a great live event. I’ve heard from many students who took part in our previous Election Night broadcasts that it was one of their favorite experiences on campus and drew them deeper into the journalism program here at Hillsdale.”
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