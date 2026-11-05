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Crestwood Schools Host Trunk or Treat
By Stacy Turner,5 days ago
Last Wednesday, Crestwood High School Key Club hosted a special Trunk or Treat event, which was free and open to community members. Trick or treaters in a variety of costumes turned up that evening to gather treats and have good-natured tricks with the individuals and organizations whose vehicles and treats comprised the event. One group in attendance, the Crestwood Education Association, was pleased to participate again this year.