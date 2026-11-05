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‘Humanity over war’: First lady Melania Trump pushes for broader peace between Russia and Ukraine
By Lindsey Pipia,5 days ago
First lady Melania Trump voiced hope that a six-day localized ceasefire in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region would inspire “greater peace” between Russia and Ukraine as she welcomed Russian and Ukrainian representatives to the White House on Thursday during a rare meeting to highlight “humanity over war.”
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