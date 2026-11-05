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Channel Islands Harbor Braces for Higher Tides After Seawater Floods Victoria Avenue
By Carmen Kirchner,4 days ago
Seawater backed up through storm drains and pooled on both sides of Victoria Avenue near Hobie Beach in late October, after tides at Channel Islands Harbor climbed past 8 feet for the first time this season. Harbor officials are now moving sand and rock into low-lying areas, buying sandbags, and working with the city of Oxnard on a possible fix for the drainage system, all while bracing for tides that could climb even higher before winter is out.
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