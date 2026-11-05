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Podcast: Riding the Americana Highway – Nov 5 2026
By Bill Herman,5 days ago
Riding the Americana Highway is a twice-monthly journey through the music, artists, and stories that make up the world of Americana music. Along the way, we will listen to new releases from established performers as well as emerging artists who deserve to be heard. We’ll also revisit the landmark albums, influential musicians, and unforgettable songs that helped shape Americana into what it is today. In the “A Look Back” segment, we will play a few tracks from a classic Americana record and tell the story behind it.