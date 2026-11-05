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Another pardoned Jan. 6 rioter is re-arrested, this time for threatening federal judges
By Steve Benen,5 days ago
It’s been nearly 22 months since Donald Trump pardoned every convicted and accused Jan. 6 rioter. In that time, quite a few of those who received presidential clemency have run into fresh trouble with the law. In fact, Lawfare, a nonprofit publication covering the legal world, published a study over the summer that found at least 97 people charged with crimes in connection with the assault on the Capitol have since been accused of new crimes.