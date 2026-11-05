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Flooding prompts state of emergency in Georgia as crews conduct more than 40 rescues
By Atlanta News First staffGray News staffAmanda Alvarado,2 days ago
MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) — Flash flooding prompted a state of emergency in McCaysville, Georgia, and flash flood warnings in several other cities in north Georgia on Thursday. Storms dropped heavy rain across a mountainous area that drains into the Toccoa River between McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee, causing...