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UPDATE: Rapid City staff delay data center ordinance discussion to Jan. 21
By Kennedy Leara,5 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE: At Thursday’s meeting, the Rapid City Planning Commission agreed with Community Development staff’s recommendation to postpone further discussion of the proposed datacenters ordinance until its January 21, 2027, meeting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rapid City Community Development staff is reccomding that the Planning Commission...