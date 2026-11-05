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The Rugged Hero Adventure Bike Every American Rider Would Kill For
By Punya Sharma,5 days ago
Honda and Royal Enfield have proved that there is a big market for peppy, bash-friendly adventure bikes worldwide. That’s why the CRF300L Rally and Himalayan enjoy the fandom that they do, be it in Asia, Europe, or America. To no one’s surprise, more brands have tried to join the party in recent years. This year’s EICMA has brought one such new brand into the mix. We’re talking about world-renowned Hero MotoCorp (yes, the same brand that saved Harley-Davidson in India), which just showcased its flagship ADV in Milan.