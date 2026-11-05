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Susquehanna River search underway for missing boater
4 days ago
The public is asked to avoid the Susquehanna River near Garrett Island as first responders conduct a search for a missing boater. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, crews are searching Thursday for a missing boater identified as Mark Everett Coates III, 18, of Havre de Grace. NRP said Coates was last seen wearing a chartreuse long-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans, and was last known to be operating a 10-foot aluminum jon boat near the Hatem Memorial Bridge around 5 p.m. Wednesday.