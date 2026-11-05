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UT Martin Equestrian Picks Up Three Eastern College Athletic Conference Monthly Accolades
4 days ago
DANBURY, Conn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin equestrian program brought home three Eastern College Athletic Conference awards for October as the league announced Caroline Krier as the Fences Rider of the Month, Ava Newsom as the Horsemanship Rider of the Month and Ruby Gunderson as the Standout Student-Athlete of the Month today.