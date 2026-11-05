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Cunat Launches $56M DST Offering for 540-Unit MF in McHenry
By Jasmine Kilman,5 days ago
Cunat, Inc. announced the launch of Cunat Exchange X DST, which is seeking to raise $56.17 million. The DST owns The Residence of Fox Meadows, a newly developed 540-unit multifamily community in McHenry, Illinois, approximately 50 miles northwest of Chicago. Cunat developed The Residence of Fox Meadows and sold the property to the DST for $135 million. The 18-building community sits on approximately 37 acres and was 97.5% occupied.
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