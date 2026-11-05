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Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Turns Down Media Training
By Juan Paolo David,5 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the fourth quarter in game seven of the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on October 31, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty.