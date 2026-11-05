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Hammond Road reopens in Grand Traverse County after construction delays
By UpNorthLive Newsroom,5 days ago
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hammond Road in Grand Traverse County is back open to traffic following months of construction and delays. The reopening comes after crews worked on road improvements near the Three Mile Road intersection in East Bay Township. The project faced several setbacks, including unexpected underground...
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