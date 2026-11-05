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Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison School District 2 invite community to support local families this holiday season
By Abby Smith,5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison School District 2 are asking community members to help families this holiday season by joining their Adopt-A-Family Program. The program connects individuals, families and organizations with local families facing financial hardship to provide gifts and everyday essentials tailored to...
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