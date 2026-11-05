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Quadeca's Ever-Changing Exhibition of Life 1 at the Masquerade
By Ty Edmondson,5 days ago
The rapper, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, Quadeca, has gone through more sonic transformations in five years than most artists do across their entire career. His intense variability had me more than curious to see what kind of experience Quadeca would exhibit on his "Life 1" tour this year. And his performance in Atlanta on October 16th was simply more proof of the artist’s intense staying power and raw energy surrounding each one of his sonic worlds.