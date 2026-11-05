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Lorain County Leviathan Announce Women’s Team for 2027, Expanding Soccer in Soccer County USA
By Vince McKee,3 days ago
Lorain County Leviathan Announce Women’s Team for 2027, Expanding Soccer in Soccer County USA. New team will bring elite women’s soccer to ForeFront Field in Avon, creating opportunities for top collegiate talent, recent graduates and aspiring professionals while expanding the organization’s investment in soccer across Lorain County.