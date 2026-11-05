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Adams County Teen Dies After Weekend Crash, Family Shares Emotional Statement
By WOWO News,5 days ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An Adams County teenager has died from injuries sustained in a crash late Saturday night, leaving his family and community mourning his loss. Gabe Steiner, 16, died Wednesday afternoon after fighting life-threatening brain injuries for three and a half days, according to a statement shared by his parents, Scott and Amber Steiner, and their family.
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