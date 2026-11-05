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Wallek helps Goliad teachers turn success into higher pay
By cslavik@southtexasnews.com,5 days ago
GOLIAD — Brandi Wallek helps Goliad ISD teachers see the difference they make in their classrooms and potentially a difference in their paychecks. The district’s instructional support coordinator helps teachers plan lessons, examine student progress and earn additional compensation through the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment. Those responsibilities...