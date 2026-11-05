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Perfume Jewelry Is the Most Whimsical Way to Wear Fragrance This Fall
By Natalia Trejo,5 days ago
Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Fragrance has always been a subtle, almost invisible way to accessorize an outfit. This fall, it’s become something you can actually wear: around your neck, on your finger, or clipped to your bag. Perfume has taken a more literal form. The concept isn’t entirely new (see Guerlain’s Le Secret de la Reine, from 2022), but it’s gaining popularity as more modern brands take notice.