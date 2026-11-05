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Nations Poach Air Traffic Controllers as Global Shortage Nears 71,000
By Jennifer Martinez,6 days ago
Hamad International Airport — Reported Destination For Australian Controllers. Air traffic control towers from Montreal to Sydney are scrambling for staff, and some countries have started quietly recruiting each other's controllers to plug the gaps. Canada's air navigation provider has brought in foreign controllers willing to immigrate, Australian controllers are reportedly leaving for jobs in Qatar, and South Africa has watched dozens of experienced staff depart for better-paying posts abroad. Aviation officials say the shortage is global, and poaching workers from one country to staff another does little to solve it.