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COUGARS NOT SLOWING DOWN
By Anthony Hartwig,4 days ago
ALLIANCE, OH — The championship machine keeps rolling, and Lake Catholic is now one victory away from another trip to the state semifinals. The Cougars delivered another impressive postseason performance Wednesday night, sweeping Firelands in straight sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-13) in the Division IV regional semifinals at Alliance High School to keep their pursuit of a fifth consecutive state championship alive.