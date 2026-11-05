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Belmont Winter Meet Condition Book Online
5 days ago
The first condition book for the Belmont Park winter meet, to be held Thursday, Dec. 10 through Thursday, Dec. 31, is now online. The first book offers the opening legs of the Empire Trillium Series, with a quartet of $200,000 stakes events for 2-year-olds set for Dec. 26–the six-furlong Tiz the Law Stakes and 1 1/16-mile Gander Stakes for males and the six-furlong Bar of Gold Stakes and Saratoga Dew Stakes at a mile and a sixteenth for juvenile fillies.