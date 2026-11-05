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Brad Little Wins Third Term as Idaho Governor, Shatters Fundraising Record
By Ray Nakamura,5 days ago
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little has won reelection to a third, four-year term, extending his hold on the state's highest office after a campaign that shattered fundraising records and played out against a backdrop of tightening state budgets. The Associated Press called the race for Little at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, as returns rolled in from across the state.
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