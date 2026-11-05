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PANTHERS EYES ON ANOTHER MATCHUP WITH LAKE CATHOLIC
By Anthony Hartwig,4 days ago
ALLIANCE, OH — Elyria Catholic is one win away from the state semifinals, and the Panthers made sure their regional semifinal appearance wouldn’t be their last stop in the postseason. Behind a dominant offensive performance from Arianna Dimacchia and a balanced attack that kept Norton on its heels, Elyria Catholic rolled to a straight-set victory (25-16, 25-23, 25-19) over the Panthers in Wednesday night’s Division IV regional semifinals at Alliance High School.