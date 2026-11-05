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Keeneland Supplements Four To HORA Sale
5 days ago
Officials at Keeneland have announced the addition of four entries to the Keeneland November Horses of Racing Age Sale, to be held Nov. 12. Epic Road (Epicenter), a 2-year-old colt from the family of Grade II winners Money Multiplier and Intense Holiday and Grade II winner Crafty Shaw. Out of the Uncle Mo mare Tiffany's Mo, he debuted Sunday, Nov 1. with a third-place finish in a maiden special weight at Churchill Downs won by graded stakes-placed Love a Warrior. Epic Road is consigned by Matejka Racing, agent;