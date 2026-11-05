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Iona University to Honor Visa’s Kelly Mahon Tullier and Disney’s Hugh Johnston with Prestigious 2027 Legacy Awards
5 days ago
Annual Trustees Scholarship Award Gala celebrates community leaders while raising funds for student scholarships. Westchester County, N.Y. — Iona University is pleased to announce it will honor Kelly Mahon Tullier, vice chair and chief people and corporate affairs officer at Visa, and Hugh Johnston, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Walt Disney Company, at its annual Trustees Scholarship Award Gala on April 28, 2027. Both honorees will be presented with the esteemed 2027 Iona Legacy Award.