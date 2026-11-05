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Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb: Europa League Team News and Confirmed Lineups
By Barry Dixon, LWOF Site Manager,5 days ago
Last Word on Football brings you the latest team news and confirmed lineups ahead of the Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League clash tonight. The Black Cats go into this game unbeaten so far in the competition with two victories and one draw. Dinamo have currently won one, drawn one, and lost one but now have a caretaker in charge after parting ways with their head coach at the weekend.