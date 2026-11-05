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Charley’s opening 14,000-square-foot steakhouse in affluent Lakewood Ranch
By Chuck Merlis,5 days ago
Charley’s Steak House is opening a 14,000-square-foot restaurant in Lakewood Ranch, its first in the Sarasota-Manatee market and fourth Florida location for the family-owned chain, which currently operates in Tampa, Orlando and Celebration, according to newly filed development documents. The restaurant is proposed for 6120 Exchange Way, just east...
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