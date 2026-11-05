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Norfolk Stakes Winner Charles Darwin Retires to Haras de Beaumont
5 days ago
Charles Darwin, winner of the G2 Norfolk Stakes for Aidan O'Brien, will join the roster of stallions at the Chehboub family's Haras de Beaumont near Deauville for 2027. A son of No Nay Never and a full-brother to the young Coolmore stallion Blackbeard, Charles Darwin was named a TDN Rising Star on his wide-margin win on debut at Navan in April. He won next at Naas in May before posting an impressive performance to win the Norfolk Stakes by two and a quarter lengths.