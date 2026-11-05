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TEDCO Board Names Lester Davis Interim Chief Executive Officer
3 days ago
Davis will provide continuity of leadership while the Board conducts its search for a permanent CEO. – The TEDCO Board of Directors today appointed Lester Davis as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective November 27, 2026. Davis most recently served as Chief of Staff to Maryland Governor Wes Moore, where he led day-to-day operations for state government and its $70 billion dollar budget. He succeeds Troy LeMaile-Stovall, who has led TEDCO since 2020. LeMaile-Stovall will continue to serve through November 26. The Board will be conducting a process to select a permanent Chief Executive Officer as part of its strategic plan for the fiscal year.
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