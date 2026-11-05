undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
When a failed newborn heart screen reveals something rare
By Srinivasarao Badugu, MD,4 days ago
A newborn failed her routine screening for critical congenital heart disease. What followed was a journey through one of the rarest forms of congenital heart disease, and a reminder of how a simple screening test, followed by the right clinical response, can change the course of a child’s life. The infant had been born near term by urgent cesarean delivery after concerns developed about the fetal heart rate tracing. After birth, she underwent routine pulse-oximetry screening for critical congenital heart disease and did not pass. An echocardiogram was obtained, and the findings were extraordinary: She had a type A interrupted aortic arch, an aortopulmonary window, and anomalous origin of the right pulmonary artery from the ascending aorta. Together, these abnormalities established the diagnosis of Berry syndrome. Berry syndrome is exceptionally rare; since it was first described in 1982, only about one hundred cases have been reported in the medical literature. Yet in this child, the first clue to this unusual diagnosis came from one of the most routine tests performed in a newborn nursery.