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Bacio Will Not Make Trip To Australia
By Bill Finley,4 days ago
Plans to send GI Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner Bacio (Maclean's Music) to Australia for the Feb. 13 G1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes at Flemington Racecourse have been scuttled, reports trainer Wesley Ward. Ward seemed optimistic about making the trip down under after the win in the Breeders' Cup but said that after he and the ownership group had time to consider the obstacles involved, the decision was made to stay home.