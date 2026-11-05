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China: Policy floor supports risk-reward – Societe Generale
By FXStreet,5 days ago
Societe Generale strategists see improving risk-reward in China equities after a recent correction, especially in onshore technology. They highlight National Team purchases and revived buyback incentives as evidence of a policy floor. The team maintains a preference for Technology, Onshore China and Large Caps, with AI internet platforms benefiting near term.