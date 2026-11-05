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NOVOSENSE Introduces Mini SBCs with Dual LDOs and CAN FD for Automotive ECUs
By Editorial Team,3 days ago
NOVOSENSE, a provider of analog and mixed-signal ICs, has introduced the NCA1169V-Q1 series of Mini System Basis Chips (Mini SBCs), integrating a CAN transceiver and LDO regulators. Compliant with ISO 11898-2:2024, the series combines power management and CAN FD communication in a single device for automotive electronic control units (ECUs). It is suitable for a wide range of applications, including body control, smart cockpit, in-vehicle lighting, chassis and steering systems, and safety sensors. With its high level of integration and low-power design, the NCA1169V-Q1 series helps simplify peripheral circuitry while balancing cost and reliability requirements in automotive electronic systems.