undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chinese Yuan: Authorities seen moderating appreciation pace – OCBC
By FXStreet,5 days ago
OCBC’ strategists Sim Moh Siong and Christopher Wong expect USD/CNH to consolidate as Chinese policymakers temper rapid Renminbi (RMB) gains. A recent hike in the FX deposit reserve requirement ratio to 6% has curbed near-term appreciation momentum, though the bank still holds a measured RMB appreciation bias. They see daily fixings as crucial for gauging policy restraint and highlight nearby resistance and support levels for USD/CNH.