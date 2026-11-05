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Broome County housing advocates skeptical of city’s proposal to address homelessness they say falls short
By Emily Kenny,5 days ago
Binghamton housing advocates say they’re skeptical of a new initiative in the city aimed at ending street homelessness and encampments. Mayor Jared Kraham said the city will contract with Catholic Charities of Broome County to fund housing subsidies for people living in the encampments. Street outreach teams will go to each encampment to move people into homes, according to a press release from Kraham’s office.