undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Parkesburg Police Earn National Leadership Training Award
By Timothy Alexander,5 days ago
PARKESBURG, PA — The Parkesburg Borough Police Department has earned a national law enforcement leadership designation after its command staff completed a three-part executive development program, placing the Chester County agency among 306 departments and organizations recognized for completing the training. The FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) Agency...