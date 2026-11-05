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Ade Omotosho Named Associate Curator at Studio Museum of Harlem
By News Desk,5 days ago
The Studio Museum in Harlem on November 5 announced curator, writer, and historian Ade Omotosho as associate curator. Omotosho will take up his post on November 16, reporting to chief program officer Natasha Logan and joining the museum as it celebrates its first year in its new purpose-built home. He will be tasked with shaping and overseeing the institution’s permanent collection, which comprises more than nine thousand objects—including works by more than eight hundred artists—dating from the present back to the nineteenth century.