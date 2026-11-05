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City of Mobile November events
By Studio10 Staff,6 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - JeNyia Rocker and Phelon Carter joined us on Studio 10 to preview the November events in the city of Mobile!. Ready to hit the field? Breakthrough Teens invites teens of all skill levels to Sage Park for an afternoon of flag football, “friendly” competition, music, food and giveaways. Whether you’re a seasoned player or trying flag football for the first time, coaches will be on hand to offer tips and encouragement throughout the games. Bring your energy, connect with friends, and enjoy an afternoon on the field.