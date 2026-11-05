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Getting Help Shouldn’t Create New Costs: PUC Approves Consumer Safeguards for Utility Assistance Enrollment
5 days ago
(Credit for Photo: Photo Provided with Release Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission) (Harrisburg, PA) The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved additional consumer protections today that are championed by PUC Chairman Steve DeFrank as part of a plan which is designed to connect more income-eligible Duquesne Light customers with utility bill assistance.