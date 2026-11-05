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Furman’s Fleming, Vinson speak to Greenville News about U.S. Senate seat flip
By Tina Underwood,5 days ago
Furman University’s David Fleming and Danielle Vinson spoke to The Greenville News about how Democrat Annie Andrews was able to flip a U.S. Senate seat in the reliably red state of South Carolina. Fleming and Vinson, both professors of politics and international affairs at the university, said a motivated electorate was responsible for the historic win. They cited voter angst over redrawn congressional maps, high gas prices, and a willingness among voters to split their tickets between Republican and Democratic candidates.