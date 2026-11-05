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Brent Nelsen offers live election commentary on FOX Carolina
By Tina Underwood,5 days ago
On Election Day, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen joined a FOX Carolina News panel to discuss the returns. Nelsen, the Jane Fishburne Hipp Professor of Politics and International Affairs, noted that the shift from red to blue in the traditionally red state of South Carolina may be due to the influx of people to Greenville County and counties along the coast. He said it remains to be seen whether new residents are bringing less conservative views to the state, ushering in a “purple shift.”