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Prop. 421 results: Tucson voters on track to reject TEP franchise deal
By Stephanie Casanova,4 days ago
Unofficial results Monday evening show 56.75% of voters saying no to a new 25-year agreement between the City of Tucson and Tucson Electric Power. Proposition 421 asks voters to allow the city to enter into a franchise agreement with TEP, a privately owned utility whose parent company is Canada-based Fortis Inc. TEP holds a monopoly on electricity service in the Tucson metro area and has operated under a 25-year franchise agreement with the City of Tucson since 2000. That agreement was set to expire in April 2026, but was extended through April 2027 after voters rejected a proposed renewal in 2023. TEP would still provide electricity to Tucsonans if Prop. 421 fails. Read more.
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